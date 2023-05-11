Kabul [Afghstan], May 11 : United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in Afghstan warned of a critical funding gap to provide essential medical food for severe acute malnutrition in the country, Khaama Press reported.

Thousands of malnourished children in Afghstan face severe consequences because of a critical funding gap, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Mele Galvin, UNICEF's Chief of Nutrition, said on the orgzation's official Twitter account on Thursday that it urgently needs additional funding to provide severe acute malnutrition children with ready-t-use medical food (RUTF) and life-saving treatment.

Galvin noted that this year, 875,000 children in Afghstan suffer from severe acute malnutrition. Without treatment, thousands of children are life-threatening, Khaama Press reported.

Severe malnutrition can be treated with RUTF, a "highly efficient and effective" treatment, "in as little as eight weeks," Galvin said. However, she noted that UNICEF lacked the USD 21 million necessary resources to purchase RUTF and train health workers across Afghstan.

"In Afghstan, we're facing a critical funding gap for ready-to-use therapeutic food. Without additional funds to stock health facilities with this lifesaving treatment, thousands of children could die from severe acute malnutrition," UNICEF wrote on Twitter quoting an Afghan woman.

This comes a day after the UN Office for the Coordination of Humtarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed concern over running out of funding for humtarian assistance in the country, Khaama Press reported.

With adequate funding, humtarian partners can reduce large-scale hunger, prevent disease outbreaks & reduce the chances of women dying giving birth, OCHA said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the orgzation called for timely funding to support people in need. "The price of doing nothing has never been higher. Timely funding is needed to support people in need," it added.

The UN estimates that 28 million people in Afghstan require humtarian aid, and the Taliban's restrictions on women have worsened the situation, Khaama Press reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor