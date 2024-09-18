Union Association for Human Rights participates in 57th regular session of Human Rights Council

Geneva [Switzerland], September 18 (ANI/WAM): The Union Association for Human Rights (UAHR) is highlighting the pioneering UAE's human rights journey during its participation in the 57th regular session of the Human Rights Council, currently being held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. The UAE is presented as a prominent international partner in promoting human rights globally.

As part of the session, which began on 9th September and will run until 9th October, the association is organising three human rights cultural exhibitions and international events. It will also present 20 oral and written statements in Arabic, English, and French.

UAHR's delegation is led by Fatima Khalifa Al Kaabi, President of the Association, and includes a team of international experts.

A number of Emirati volunteers are assisting in organising the international exhibitions, which will be held in collaboration with NGOs with consultative status. These exhibitions, taking place at the United Nations Plaza, focus on the UAE's achievements in supporting fundamental rights since its foundation, particularly in the fields of climate protection, environmental safety, promoting peace, tolerance, coexistence, and smart digital justice.

Additionally, UAHR is hosting international seminars during the session, attended by UN experts and heads of international organisations, discussing topics of shared global interest.

The Association will contribute to the event's activities with 15 oral statements and five written ones, addressing key human rights issues and highlighting the UAE's ongoing and supportive role in enhancing and protecting human rights, as well as its forward-looking progress in this area. The UAE also remains committed to providing humanitarian support and cooperation with various UN bodies and mechanisms dedicated to human rights. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor