Union Finance Minister Sitharaman reaches South Korea, kickstarts 4-day long visit

Seoul [South Korea], May 2 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached South Korea on Tuesday for a 4-day official visit.

On her arrival at the Incheon airport, Sitharaman was received by the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, Amit Kumar.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman reached the Republic of Korea for her 4-day official visit. She was received by Shri @KumarAmitMEA, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, upon her arrival at the Incheon Airport today early morning (KST)," the Finance Ministry tweeted.

Sitharaman is leading an Indian delegation to attend the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) along with Investor/ Bilateral and other associated meetings, in Incheon, a city in South Korea from May 2-5, the Ministry of Finance said in an official release.

Official ADB member delegations, observers, non-governmental and civil society orgsations, journalists, financial institutions, banks, and other private sector enterprises will also be present at the meetings.

Moreover, during the visit, Sitharaman will participate in annual meeting focal events like the Governors' Business. She will also be a panellist in the ADB Governors' Seminar on 'Policies to Support Asia's Rebound', the official release by the Ministry of Finance said.

The engagements of the Union Finance Minister will consist of interaction with the Global Economists, Governors / Finance Ministers of the ADB member countries etc, and bilateral engagements with countries and international orgsations.

During her South Korea visit, she will not only interact with global business leaders and investors in roundtables but also engage with the community Diaspora.

