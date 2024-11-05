Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visits BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, calls it a sentinel of ancient Indian culture

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 5 : Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi and paid his obeisance on Tuesday.

Taking to X he shared the picture of his visit and wrote, "Paid obeisance at the divine and architecturally magnificent BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Deeply grateful to Swami Brahmaviharidas Ji."

He recalled when he placed a ceremonial brick at the site of the first traditional Hindu temple in the Middle East, underscoring its significance as a sentinel of ancient Indian culture, traditions and values.

"I was blessed to perform puja and place a ceremonial brick at this first traditional Hindu temple in the Middle East in 2021, which now stands tall as a sentinel of ancient Indian culture, traditions and values of peaceful coexistence passionately espoused by PM Narendra Modi.

Ji," the Union minister added in his post.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East and stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, embodying the spirit of cultural inclusivity, interfaith harmony, and community collaboration.

Earlier, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri met with HE Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), on Monday at the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi to discuss India's partnership with OPEC.

After the meet, Puri shared the post on X and wrote, "We also took forward the enriching discussion we had during the 2nd edition of @IndiaEnergyWeek in Goa about ways to ensure that global oil markets remain balanced and predictable."

Further, Puri emphasised India's unique relationship with OPEC and stated, "India, the world's 3rd largest importer of oil and OPEC, the grouping of major oil producers, have a unique and symbiotic relationship."

The Union Minister also inaugurated the India Pavilion and participated in the Global Leaders and Energy Transition Ministerial Panel.

