Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrives in K'taka to inaugurate slew of projects

Belagavi, (Karnataka) Feb 28 Union minister for Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari arrived in Belagavi district of Karnataka on Monday to launch and dedicate to the nation a slew of projects in the state.

On his arrival, he was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Union Minister Gadkari is laying the foundation stone for five National Highways of 238 kilometers in the state. CM Bommai stated that the ambitious National Highway projects would change the state transport scenario in the coming days.

Speaking to mediapersons he said: "The development works being undertaken by the Union and State government would lay a strong foundation for development in economic, social and education sectors of the state.

"Today Union minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari is launching and dedicating to the nation a slew of projects in the state. Many development projects in the state have been implemented due to the commitment and diligence of Union minister Prahlad Joshi. Construction of National Highways works and upgradation of state highways are being implemented in the state under the leadership of Gadkari," Bommai said.

