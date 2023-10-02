Union Minister Nitin Gadkari takes test drive in hydrogen bus in Prague 

Prague [Czech Republic], October 2 : Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday took a test drive in a Hydrogen Bus by Skoda in Prague.

Sharing a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Office of Nitin Gadkari stated, "Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji took a test drive in a Hydrogen Bus by Skoda in Prague, Czech Republic today, showcasing India's commitment to exploring sustainable and eco-friendly mobility solutions."

In another post on X, Office of Nitin Gadkari wrote, "Hydrogen buses hold significant promise in reducing carbon emissions and addressing environmental concerns, contributing to a cleaner and greener future."

In January this year, Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming to make India a global hub for such technologies' production, utilization, and export. The green hydrogen mission will gradually lead to the decarbonization of industrial, transport, and energy sectors, and a reduction in dependence on imported fossil fuels, among others.

Notably, Nitin Gadkari arrived in Prague on Sunday. During his visit, he attended 27th World Road Congress in Prague.

Gadkari said that India has the second largest road network in the world. He also stated that India is the third largest automobile manufacturing hub in the world.

While addressing the 27th World Road Congress in Prague, Gadkari called accidents a big challenge for India. He also spoke about the measures taken by India to reduce road accidents.

"We are the second largest road network in the world and now at the same time, we are the third largest automobile manufacturing hub in the world. These are the two strength. But at the same time, we are facing highest number of accidents and that is to be a big challenge for the country," Gadkari said.

Taking to X, Nitin Gadkari stated, "Addressed the Ministerial Session at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague, Czech Republic, focusing on Road Safety. Emphasized adopting a holistic approach to minimize road crashes and fatalities by stakeholders at all levels. Reiterated Bharat's special focus on spreading awareness to effect behavioral change and ensuring flawless enforcement of rules."

He further stated, "Further, apprised the gathering of the strides India has been taking in the field of automobile safety with flagship programs such as BHARAT NCAP and reiterated our commitment to achieving the global road safety targets set in the Stockholm Declaration."

During the 27th World Road Congress, Gadkari interacted with Malaysia's Minister of Works Alexander Nanta Linggi. Czech Republic's Transport Minister Martin Kupka received Gadkari at World Road Congress.

During his visit to Czech Republic, he also interacted with the Indian diaspora in Prague. He made an announcement about the upcoming Urban Extension Road 2.

“Urban Extension Road 2, a ring road will be opened in 2-3 months, normally, if you (people) come to Delhi and then go to the airport it will take 2 hours but after this road opens, you can reach the airport in 20 minutes", said Gadkari.

During his address, Gadkari shared news about the imminent opening of Urban Extension Road 2, a major ring road project in Delhi. He stated that the road would be inaugurated within the next 2-3 months, potentially revolutionizing travel times in the city.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor