Union Minister Piyush Goyal describes India as "voice of developing countries" in Rome

Rome [Italy], April 13 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday called India a "voice of developing countries" and said that today the country represents the global south.

Speaking at the Gala Dinner in Rome among the presence of Indian and Italian Business leaders, Goyal said that India as the voice of the less developed countries, has been at the forefront of not only providing a better life for our people but also contributing to a better future for people in other parts of the world.

"India today represents the global south, being the voice of the developing countries, the voice of the less developed countries, has been at the forefront of not only providing for a better life for our people but also contributing to a better future for people in other parts of the world, particularly in countries which have also been left behind in the development process," the Union Minister said.

India's Ambassador to Italy, Dr Neena Malhotra as well as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Edmondo Cirielli were also present at the occasion.

Goyal further spoke on connectivity at the event and highlighted how India offers an oasis of opportunity with 1.4 bn people aspiring for a better quality of life.

The Union Minister said, "India offers an oasis of opportunity with 1.4 Billion people aspiring for a better quality of life, aspiring for good things, that we have missed out on over the years and the govt over the last decade has focused itself on providing the basic amenities that are required by any person, by any family."

He also added that India now has nearly 800 million internet users across the length and breadth of the country and that 4G penetration is throughout the nation.

"We have ensured that no family is ever deprived of food, proper clothing, proper shelter, healthcare, and education. We now have nearly 800 mn internet users across the length and breadth of the country. 4G penetration is throughout the country. We have launched 5G, and by end of 2023, most of the main cities in India would be covered by 5G Connectivity," Union Minister Piyush Goyal said at the Gala dinner in Rome on Wednesday.

Goyal is currently on an official visit to France and Italy during which he would be accomped by a delegation of top Indian CEOs.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, while addressing India-France Business Summit and CEOs Roundtable in Paris on April 12, told participants and delegates that there is a huge delta of opportunities in India and invited them to leverage them.

The Embassy of India in Paris, in association with the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Mouvement des Entreprises de France(MEDEF) and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry(IFCCI), orgsed the Business Summit and CEOs Roundtable on Tuesday (local time).

More than 50 CEOs from Indian and French compes participated at the CEOs Roundtable which was addressed by Minister Goyal and the Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad, Government of France, Olivier Becht. Sectors such as agriculture, tourism, defence, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and aerospace were also represented at the roundtable.

This upcoming visit is expected to provide further momentum to bilateral relations with India's key business partners in the European region.

