Union Minister Piyush Goyal to attend India-Norway business roundtable in Mumbai tomorrow

New Delhi [India], December 7 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will hold an interactive meeting with the Norwegian industry delegation led by May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India during the India - Norway Business Roundtable to be held on Sunday in Mumbai.

The meeting will also be joined by leading Indian members and others important for the India - Norway corridor.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry official statement, "a significant focus of the discussion will be on the recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EFTA countries, which holds immense potential for both nations. India is particularly keen on attracting USD 100 billion in investments from the EFTA countries, as outlined in the agreement."

The two sides will hold wide-ranging discussions on all aspects of the bilateral trade partnership including opportunities, challenges and measures to further strengthen cross border infrastructure, enhance connectivity and facilitating trade between the two countries.

Further, both the sides will be assessing the opportunities in investment partnerships in logistics, supply chain, connectivity, maritime, energy, circular economy, food and agri, infrastructure, technology and more.

Minister Goyal is expected to hold discussions on, Key opportunities and trends for further Norwegian investments in India, Potential areas of collaboration between India and Norway and Current business climate in India and key government reforms and policies conducive for the partnership.

A high level visit to Norway is expected in the next year during the India - Nordic Summit, as per the ministry statement.

The next discussion of the forum is expected to take place during the Summit. The forum and the discussions will foster on further strengthening the existing close ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

