Union Minister Piyush Goyal visits Shiva Temple in Muscat

Muscat [Oman], January 29 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal visited Shiva Temple in Muscat, which is one of the oldest temples in the Gulf.

On visit on Tuesday, Goyal said, is a testament to India and Oman's enduring cultural and spiritual bond.

In a post on X, he said, "Offered prayers at the historic Shiva Temple in Muscat, a testament to India and Oman's enduring cultural and spiritual bond. As one of the oldest temples in the Gulf, it symbolises mutual respect and warm ties between our people. Sought blessings for the continued growth and prosperity of both nations."

ॐ नमः शिवाय 🕉️ Offered prayers at the historic Shiva Temple in Muscat, a testament to India and Oman's enduring cultural and spiritual bond. 🙏 As one of the oldest temples in the Gulf, it symbolises mutual respect and warm ties between our people. Sought blessings for the… pic.twitter.com/ya7hwbf6T5 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 28, 2025

Earlier in the day, Goyal visited Royal Academy of Management and spoke at the Future Leaders Programme.

In a post on X, he said, "Visited the Royal Academy of Management in Oman and spoke at the Future Leaders Programme. It was inspiring to interact with Omani youth, the torchbearers of tomorrow. Also shared insights on leadership and their role in elevating India-Oman relations to new heights."

Visited the @RoyalAcademy_OM in Oman and spoke at the Future Leaders Programme. It was inspiring to interact with Omani youth, the torchbearers of tomorrow. Also shared insights on leadership and their role in elevating India-Oman relations to new heights. pic.twitter.com/QuTRN9H2XJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 28, 2025

The Academy in a post on X said that Goyal also learned about the academy's activirties.

"H.E. Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, visited the Royal Academy Of Management, where he learned about the academy's activities. During his visit, he shared insights on leadership and economics in a session with graduates of the Future Leaders Programme."

H.E. Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, visited the #RoyalAcademyOfManagement, where he learned about the academy’s activities. During his visit, he shared insights on leadership and economics in a session with graduates of the Future Leaders Programme.— الأكاديمية السلطانية للإدارة (@RoyalAcademy_OM) January 28, 2025

Goyal visited Oman on January 27-28 and co-chaired the 11th Session of the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting (JCM).

The meeting was co-chaired by Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman.

JCM saw productive discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, technology, food security, renewable energy and other key areas. The Minister held a productive bilateral meeting with Minister Qais during which he undertook a detailed review of the bilateral trade and economic relations between India and Oman and identified concrete steps to further strengthen the mutually beneficial business ties, an official release said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor