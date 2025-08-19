Union Minister Rijiju holds talks with Head of Kalmykia on India-Russia ties

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju held talks with Batu Khasikov, Head of the Republic of Kalmykia of Russia and his delegation regarding the India-Russia ties.

Rijiju said that their talks focused on the scope for deeper ties.

In a post on X, he said, "Had an enriching interaction with H.E. Mr. Batu Khasikov, Head of the Republic of Kalmykia of the Russian Federation & his delegation at Parliament, New Delhi. Our conversations reflected the enduring India-Russia bond & the scope for deeper cultural & developmental ties."

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared his insights about the recent meeting in Alaska with US President Donald Trump over the Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi said India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard.

He thanked the Russian President for the phone call and for sharing his perspective on the Alaska meeting.

"Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come," PM Modi said in a post on X.

India had welcomed the US-Russia Summit meeting and appreciated the progress made.

"India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable," MEA spokesperson had said in a statement on July 16.

"India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," the statement added.

While the Summit meeting was anticipated to take about seven hours, it wrapped up in less than three. Trump and Putin addressed a gathering of journalists after the talks with relatively brief pre-prepared statements. Neither leader took any questions, according to Al Jazeera.

