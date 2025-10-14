Union MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh attends Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, reaffirms India's support for Gaza peace plan and two-state solution

Sharm El-Sheikh [Egypt], October 14 : Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh [MOS (KVS)] attended the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13, as per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The summit was co-hosted by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and was joined by several world leaders, the statement said.

India stands for peace in the Middle East and resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy. The statement added that India supports the Gaza peace plan of President Trump and appreciates Egypt and Qatar for their valuable roles in achieving this and advancing the path to peace.

Held following the release of all remaining hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the summit was aimed at strengthening efforts for regional peace and stability, in line with President Trump's vision for lasting peace in the region, the statement further said.

This is also in line with India's long-standing support for a negotiated two-State solution. The statement reaffirmed that India will support all efforts towards lasting peace in the region.

Underscoring this commitment, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the sidelines of the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, reflecting India's continued engagement with key regional partners in advancing shared goals for peace and stability.

Singh said that the Summit underscored the global commitment to peace and dialogue.

In a post on X, Singh said, "It was a privilege to meet with His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt during the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh. Egypt and India share a significant and vibrant strategic partnership. The Summit underscored the global commitment to peace and dialogue. India reaffirms its unwavering dedication to peace, stability, and enduring security within the Middle East."

El-Sisi extended thanks to US President Donald Trump, as well as the leaders of Qatar and Turkiye. The Egyptian president reiterated his support for the Gaza plan with the hope of creating the political horizon for the implementation of the two-state solution in the conflict, according to translated remarks, as per Al Jazeera.

Trump said that "after years of suffering and bloodshed the war in Gaza is over. Humanitarian aid is now pouring in, including hundreds of truckloads of food, medical equipment and other supplies, much of it paid by people in this room. Civilians are returning to their homes, the hostages are reuniting [with their families]."

"A new and beautiful day is rising and now the rebuilding begins," he added, expressing his "tremendous gratitude to the Arab and Muslim nations who helped make this incredible breakthrough possible," as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun said his country and Israel should negotiate to resolve problems remaining since the war in Lebanon ended with a ceasefire in November, as per Al Jazeera.

"Lebanon negotiated in the past with Israel with mediation by the United States and the United Nations," Aoun said, adding that talks led to a 2022 agreement between the two countries over their maritime border.

"What prevents repeating the same thing to find solutions to pending matters, especially because war did not lead to results?" Aoun asked.

The atmosphere in the Middle East now is one of deals and agreements, and how negotiations could take place can be decided at the time, the Lebanese president said.

Aoun's comments came days after his US counterpart brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to end the two-year war in Gaza. The Israel-Hamas fighting led to other conflicts in the region, including the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war, as per Al Jazeera.

Amid these diplomatic developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that he would not be travelling to Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh to attend the Gaza Peace Summit with global leaders, citing "time constraints" ahead of the start of the Shemini Atzeret-Simchat Torah holiday.

