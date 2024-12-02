Union State Minister Jayant Chaudhary joins UAE national day celebrations in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 2 : Union State Minister Jayant Chaudhary marked the 53rd "Eid Al Etihad" National Day celebrations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the chief guest at the UAE Embassy in New Delhi.

The event, held on Sunday, showcased the rich tribal cultural heritage of the UAE and included vibrant folk music and dance performances, underscoring the deep cultural ties between India and the Arab nation.

During the event, the UAE envoy expressed his appreciation for the importance of the relationship between India and the UAE, underlining the importance of people-to-people connections. Alshaali thanked Union State Minister Chaudhary for attending the event and also expressed gratitude to the Indian government for sending a representative to celebrate the occasion.

"We appreciate the importance of this relationship... We are very grateful that you could join us today. I don't need to elaborate on the bilateral relationship and trade figures, as you can see numerous op-eds published every year, interviews, podcasts, and videos showcasing the strength of this relationship, and the bond between our people," Ambassador Abdulnasser Alshaali said. "I thank you again, sir, for coming, and I thank the Indian government for sending you to celebrate with us. I hope you enjoy the celebration and the time you spend here," he added.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary conveyed his congratulations to the leadership, citizens, and residents of the UAE on the 53rd National Day, acknowledging the country's progress and unity, and recognising its role in global stability and prosperity. He emphasised the deep historical and cultural ties between India and the UAE, noting that the relationship has evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership, covering various sectors such as trade, investment, defence, security, energy, education, and technology.

"It's a profound honour to join you in celebrating the 53rd National Day of the UAE. We are commemorating a remarkable journey of ambition, progress, and unity, and it's an honour for me to speak on behalf of the Government of India and its people. I extend heartfelt congratulations to the leadership, citizens, and residents of the UAE. This day is a testament to the unity and shared vision of your nation, a country that has become a beacon of stability, prosperity, innovation, and tolerance worldwide," he said.

"Today, India is a partner in the UAE's journey. Our relationship is deeply rooted in history, shared cultures, and common values, and it dates back centuries. Today, it is enriched by our vibrant exchanges of trade, traditions, and ideas. Our relationship has grown into a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing trade, investment, defence, security, energy, education, and technology. There have been numerous high-level exchanges from both sides in recent years. India-UAE economic and commercial relations are the cornerstone of our partnership, and trade and investment between the two countries continue to grow," Chaudhary added.

