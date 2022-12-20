Unique initiative to link biodiversity with sports, worldwide

By IANS | Published: December 20, 2022 03:30 PM 2022-12-20T15:30:05+5:30 2022-12-20T15:40:07+5:30

BY VISHAL GULATI Montreal, Dec 20 In a first-of-its-kind unique initiative to bring action for biodiversity from sports ...

Unique initiative to link biodiversity with sports, worldwide | Unique initiative to link biodiversity with sports, worldwide

Unique initiative to link biodiversity with sports, worldwide

Next
BY VISHAL GULATI

Montreal, Dec 20 In a first-of-its-kind unique initiative to bring action for biodiversity from sports worldwide, 23 sports organisations, including the International Olympic Committee

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Vishal gulatimontreal Vishal gulatimontreal International Olympic Committee International olympics committee International committee International business committee National organising committee National games organising committee Olympic committee