United Kashmir People's National Party holds demonstrations in Geneva against land grabbing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan

Geneva [Switzerland], June 13 : United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) held demonstrations in Geneva against land grabbing, harassment of political workers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan.

The party party during the protests, demanded to stop the harassment and torturing.

"Geneva; UKPNP demonstrations against land grabbing and harassment of political worker. UKPNP demand to stop harassing and torturing in POK and POGB," tweeted UKPNP founder, Shaukat Ali Kashmiri on Monday.

Recently, the UKPNP in a memorandum addressed concerns regarding the ongoing illegal land grabbing, construction on valuable tourist resorts, and green belts, and the increasing rate of deforestation by Pakistan in areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan.

As per recent reports, construction activities in Lesdana in District Bagh, Neelum and Peer Chinasi in Districts Muzaffarabad are encroaching upon these fragile ecosystems, leading to irreversible damage.

UKPNP in a memorandum addressed to the Pakistan High Commissioner in London, demanded that Pakistan should refrain from land grabbing, allocating land to its citizens in disputed areas of Jammu Kashmir. Illegal occupation and construction on tourist spots and green belts play a crucial role in preserving the natural habitat and cultural heritage. These areas are not only essential for the local population but also attract a significant number of domestic tourists.

UKPNP has serious concerns about intimidation and harassment of the Kashmiri nationalist witch hunt of the United Kashmir People`s National Party (UKPNP) and its student wing activists United Kashmir National Student Organization UKNSO.

