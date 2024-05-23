United States: Three Indian Students Killed in Devastating Road Accident, 2 Injured

A devastating accident occurred on May 14th in Alpharetta, resulting in the loss of three promising University of Georgia students. While the cause of the accident is suspected to be overspeed, investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances.

Among the victims was eighteen-year-old Sriya Avasarala, an honors student at UGA, who tragically lost her life in the accident. Five individuals were traveling in the car at the time of the crash. Aryan Joshi (18) and Sriya Avasarala were pronounced dead at the scene, while Anvi Sharma (18) succumbed to her injuries during hospital treatment.The driver of the vehicle, Rithwak Somepalli (18), and another passenger, Mohammed Liyakath (18), who were also involved in the tragic incident suffered serious injuries.Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

The University of Georgia issued a statement expressing condolences for the lives lost in the tragic accident, extending support to their families and loved ones during this challenging time. They hoped that cherished memories would provide solace and resilience to all affected by the loss, according to Fox5 Atlanta. "The University of Georgia community mourns the lives lost in this tragic accident. Our deepest condolences go out to their families and loved ones as they navigate this difficult time. We hope their memories bring comfort and strength to all who knew them."