"United States will not rest until Hamas releases hostages", says Matthew Miller

Washington DC [US], October 8 : The United States has reiterated its call for Hamas to release all hostages held since the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, vowing to not rest until the hostages are reunited with their families.

While addressing a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "Hamas should release every one of these hostages immediately, and the United States will not rest until they are returned to their families."

Marking the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack, Miller condemned Hamas' actions.

"Today marks the tragic anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attacks against Israel, where 1,200 men, women, and children, including 46 Americans and citizens of more than 30 countries, were slaughtered by Hamas," he said

Further, Miller highlighted the ongoing hostage crisis. "Hamas took 254 people hostage, including 12 Americans, on October 7, 2023. An estimated 101 hostages, including 7 Americans, remain in Gaza."

Hamas' attack has led to ongoing conflict, Miller outlined. "Hamas' attacks on October 7 launched a war that continues today with tragic consequences for the Palestinian people," he said.

"As the Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in his statement that United States mourns the death of every innocent who died on October 7 and we are determined to continue to work for a ceasefire agreement that brings the hostages home, alleviates the suffering of the Israeli and Palestinian people, and ultimately brings an end to this war," he added.

Israel expressed gratitude to US President Joe Biden for calling to offer his condolence on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

"I thank US President @JoeBiden, a true friend of the State of Israel, for calling me to extend his condolences to the people of Israel on the one-year anniversary of the October 7th massacre," Israel President Isaac Herzog said on X.

On October 7 last year, hundreds of Hamas terrorists burst into Israeli borders, killing over 1200 people and taking over 250 hostages, out of which 100 continue to be in captivity.

In response Israel launched a massive counteroffensive in Gaza, targeting Hamas units. However, the mounting civilian death toll, especially women and children has raised humanitarian concerns regarding the escalating conflict.

