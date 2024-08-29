University of Southampton to open campus in India, EAM Jaishankar hails vision for "elevating educational standards"

New Delhi [India], August 29 : The New Education Policy (2020) is not just a policy, but a vision for the future of education in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

The EAM was speaking at an event on the Internationalization of Education on Thursday.

The event saw the handing over of Letter of Intent to the University of Southampton, which will establish its campus in India under the NEP 2020.

The EAM said this development reflects the vision of elevating India's educational standards to the highest global levels and delivering on the education pillar of India-UK cooperation. He also exuded confidence that such endeavours will further make our youth world-ready and foster a spirit of global understanding and cooperation.

Jaishankar also acknowledged the strong bilateral ties between India and the UK, with education being a key pillar.

"Today's event is also a testament to the strong and multifaceted bilateral ties between India and the United Kingdom, of which education is a particularly important pillar. At the heart of this progress lies the National Education Policy 2020. It is a policy which champions internationalization and aims to position India as a global player in education," Jaishankar said at the event.

"NEP 2020 is more than just a policy, it is in fact a vision for the future of education in India, one that aspires to elevate our standards to the highest global levels. It aims to make India a hub of excellence, attracting students from around the world, setting up foreign university campuses and fostering global competencies among our students and our faculty. The initiative will help establish a strong international footprint of brand India in the education sphere." he added.

The Ministry of Education in a press release informed that the move is aimed towards fulfilling the vision of NEP 2020.

"India as a 'Vishwa-Bandhu' is committed to fulfilling its global responsibilities and building a brighter future for education, innovation and progress," it stated.

EAM Jaishankar graced the occasion along with Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri; Christina Scott, UK Deputy High Commissioner to India; Andrew Atherton, Vice-President, International, University of Southampton and UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar were present at the occasion.

Additionally, esteemed Ambassadors of nations and eminent academicians from private and state universities along with industry officials and other distinguished guests were also present.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the event. In his post on X, Pradhan termed the initiative a foot forward towards realising the goal of 'internationalisation at home' as envisioned in the NEP 2020.

Pradhan expressed his happiness that more and more globally renowned HEIs are evincing keen interest in multi-faceted collaborations with top Indian institutions as well as tapping the potential of India as a global education and talent hub of the future.

He further said that the establishment of campuses of foreign universities in India and Indian HEIs abroad is not just about expanding educational opportunities, it is about creating a vibrant ecosystem of research, knowledge exchange and global collaboration. Educational institutions across countries have a responsibility to produce "global citizens" with global ethos who can provide solutions to global challenges, he added.

Union Education Minister extended his heartiest compliments to the management of the University of Southampton for further strengthening India-UK relations by opening its campus in India. He also invited other top institutions of the world to come to India, the release added.

