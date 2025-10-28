"Unprecedented security environment": Japan PM Takaichi, Trump vow stronger alliance to safeguard Indo-Pacific peace

Yokosuka [Japan], October 28 : Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday underscored Japan's resolve to strengthen its defence posture and deepen cooperation with the United States, calling for joint efforts to preserve peace in the Indo-Pacific amid escalating regional tensions.

Addressing US troops aboard the USS George Washington at the Yokosuka Naval Base alongside US President Donald Trump, Takaichi said the region was facing an "unprecedented security environment" and stressed that Japan and the US would "join hands to ensure peace and security in this region."

"Peace cannot be preserved by words alone. It can be protected only when there is an unwavering determination and action," she said, reaffirming her government's intent to "fundamentally reinforce its defence capabilities" and contribute "even more proactively to peace and stability of the region."

Her remarks came as both nations reiterated their determination to enhance military cooperation to counter growing challenges from China, which has ramped up drills in the South China Sea and increased pressure on Taiwan.

"Through these efforts, together with President Trump, I am determined to elevate the Japan-US Alliance, which has already become the greatest alliance in the world, to even greater heights," Takaichi added.

Trump, who appeared alongside Takaichi during his visit to the Yokosuka Naval Base, lauded her leadership and praised Japan's growing partnership with Washington. The two leaders arrived together aboard Marine One and were greeted by US Navy Rainbow Boys as they stepped onto the USS George Washington, marking one of the most symbolic moments of Trump's ongoing Asia tour.

Addressing nearly 6,000 American troops gathered on the aircraft carrier, Trump invited Takaichi to join him on stage and hailed her as a "winner," calling her a symbol of strength and progress. "This woman is a winner," he said, as the crowd erupted in applause.

Acknowledging her historic ascent as Japan's first female prime minister, Trump remarked, "I have to say this, the first female prime minister," drawing cheers from the assembled servicemen.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders met in Tokyo for bilateral talks focused on strengthening defence cooperation, trade ties, and regional security. During the meeting, Trump told Takaichi she would "be one of the great prime ministers," while Takaichi described him as a "great leader" and expressed her intention to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to the White House.

Their meeting also saw the signing of agreements on trade and critical minerals, reaffirming a shared commitment to bolstering Japan's defence capabilities. Takaichi, who took office last week, has pledged to deepen Tokyo's partnership with Washington while continuing the diplomatic legacy of her late predecessor and mentor, Shinzo Abe.

According to CNN, Trump's visit reflects a broader show of unity between the two nations amid growing security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. Japan, which currently hosts around 55,000 American troops, remains a cornerstone of the US-led regional defence architecture.

Amid rising tensions over Beijing's military activities in the South China Sea, Trump told reporters that China "won't make any moves on Taiwan," ahead of his expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.

As Marine One landed on the USS George Washington, the theme from Top Gun played over the speakers, setting a celebratory tone. Service members sang along to "Sweet Caroline" and "Party in the USA" while awaiting the arrival of their commander-in-chief.

Japan marks the second stop on Trump's five-day Asia tour, following his visit to Malaysia where he attended the 47th ASEAN Summit and participated in the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace deal, underscoring his administration's focus on regional diplomacy and stability.

