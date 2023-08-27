UNSC alarmed by increasing presence of Daesh in Afghanistan

New York [US], August 27 : The United States Security Council (UNSC) is alarmed by the increasing presence of Daesh in Afghanistan. The council has said urgent international collaboration is needed to counter this threat to global security, Khaama Press reported.

Khaama Press is an Afghan digital news agency.

The Under-Secretary-General of the Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, during the meeting highlighted that Daesh had acquired American weapons within Afghanistan. Moreover, the group’s attacks on both the Taliban officials and security forces and international targets have grown in complexity, raising significant concerns.

Voronkov said that close to 20 terrorist groups are presently operational in Afghanistan. Failing to contain their influence could pose a grave security threat to the region and the global community.

“The situation in Afghanistan is growing increasingly complex, with fears of weapons and ammunition falling into the hands of terrorists now materializing, he cautioned. The in-country operational capabilities of Daesh’s so-called Khorasan province — sanctioned as ISIL-K — has reportedly increased, with the group becoming more sophisticated in its attacks against the Taliban and international targets,” Voronkov’s seventeenth report on the Daesh threat warned about the risk to global peace and security, as per Khaama Press.

“Moreover, the presence and activity of some 20 different terrorist groups in the country, combined with the repressive measures put in place by the Taliban and a dire humanitarian situation, pose significant challenges for the region and beyond,” he added.

Taliban officials had earlier denied the allegations, saying that 99 per cent of terrorist groups, including Daesh, have been eliminated within Afghanistan. They also stated that equipment left by the US is under government control, inaccessible to other groups and that these factions pose no threat beyond the country’s borders.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor