UP CM's Chief Advisor briefs foreign media on various facets of Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 : Chief Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, and his delegation on Monday, briefed the foreign media on the various facets of the Maha Kumbh 2025 and its cultural, spiritual and digital significance. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was also present on the occasion.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Randhir Jaiswal stated, "#Mahakumbh- confluence of spirituality & modern technology. Shri Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Chief Advisor to CM Uttar Pradesh & his delegation, briefed the foreign media today @MEAIndia on the various facets of the Maha Kumbh 2025 and its cultural, spiritual & digital significance."

Devotees from India and across the world have flocked to Prayagraj to take the holy dip and delve into spiritual practices and sermons during the Maha Kumbh Mela. The Maha Kumbh Mela commenced on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

More than 4.4 million devotees took a holy dip on the eighth day of the Kumbh Mela till 2 pm on Monday. As of January 20, more than 80 million pilgrims have taken a dip at the Sangam Triveni during the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Furthermore, more than one million Kalpvasis have embraced the spiritual retreat during the Maha Kumbh. Over 2.2 million pilgrims visited the Mela on Monday morning as of 8 am, according to official data released.

On January 19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, and said everyone is working with full commitment to implement the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The vision implemented by the Prime Minister for Mahakumbh is being followed by everyone. During the time of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti, the main baths were completed...I tried to see what was going in Kumbh by roaming around. There is devotion and faith and all the ghats are pure and filled with devotees," CM Yogi said at the event.

He further said that the picture of India that is being presented today gives a message of 'unity' and to be free from the division of caste.

"This picture of India gives us a message to be free from the division of caste...it gives us a message of unity. People are chanting 'Har Har Gange' and taking holy dips. Prayagraj's message of unity will clear the path for building the Akhand Bharat," the Chief Minister added.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India. The next key 'snan' dates are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

