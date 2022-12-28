UP Ministers to hold roadshows in 7 cities for GIS

Lucknow, Dec 28 The Uttar Pradesh government will dispatch teams to seven cities to meet potential investors ahead of the Global Investors' Summit (GIS) being held in February 2023.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead the first roadshow in Mumbai on January 5, 2023.

Delegations of ministers and officials have already visited 16 countries to seek investments ahead of the Summit.

The teams for the domestic roadshows will be different from those that went abroad.

This time, ministers with independent charge and ministers of state will be accompanying cabinet ministers to woo investors.

Each team will also be accompanied by senior bureaucrats.

The Mumbai team, led by Yogi, will also include industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' and minister of state for stamp and court fees, Ravindar Jaiswal.

The state's Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar, principal secretary tourism, secretary planning, CEO Invest UP, additional CEO Invest UP and advisor to Chief Minister Avanish Awasthi which be a part of this team.

On January 9, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, accompanied by minister of state for excise Nitin Agarwal and social welfare minister Asim Arun, will interact with investors in Chennai.

The team will be supported by former air chief marshal RKS Bhadauria, who is the chief nodal officer for the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

A third team, led by industries minister Nandi, will head to Delhi on January 13. He will be accompanied by IT and Electronics minister Yogendra Upadhyay, Urban development minister AK Sharma and minister of state for basic education Sandeep Singh.

In Kolkata, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, industries minister Nandi, transport minister Daya Shankar Singh and minister of state for IT Ajeet Singh Pal will lead the road show on January 16.

The Hyderabad roadshow on January 18 will be led by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who will be accompanied by minister of state for environment Arun Kumar Saxena and minister for technical education Yogendra Upadhyay.

On January 20, PWD minister Jitin Prasada, minister of state for cooperatives Jayendra Pratap Singh Rathore, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi and minister of state for industrial development Jaswant Saini will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

The final roadshow on January 23 will be held in Bengaluru. Industries minister Nandi, IT minister Upadhyay and social welfare minister Asim Arun will head the team.

