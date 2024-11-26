"Urge Bangladesh to ensure saftey of Hindus and other minorities," says MEA after Chinmoy Krishan Das sent to jail

New Delhi [India], November 26 : Responding on the arrest and denial of bail of Chinmoy Krishna Das the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday urged Bangladeshi government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus.

"We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote", the statement said.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples", the statement said.

"It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das. We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," the statement added.

Chinmoy Krishna Das who was arrested on Monday was on Tuesday produced before a Chittagong court that reused to entertain his bail plea and sent him to custon. The Dhaka Tribune reoported that Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was presented before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Chittagong Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate's Court at 11am on Tuesday. Chinmoy Krishna's lawyers filed a bail petition, which was rejected by the court, ordering him to be sent to jail.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner Kazi Md Tarek Aziz said Chinmoy was brought to Chittagong by road at night. He faces a sedition case at Kotwali police station, and he was arrested in connection with that case and brought to court.

A handle on X, Voice of Bangladeshi Hindus that has been documenting alleged attrocities against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, quoted Chinmoy Prabhu as saying from the court premises, "Whatever happens to me, you don't stop the logical movement.... we call upon all the Hindu monks of India to stand against it. All Hindu monks of India should organize a protest rally against Islamist Jihadi Yunus."

Earlier in the day, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Tuesday urged India to speak to the Bangladeshi government regarding the detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh.

