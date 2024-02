US: 1 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Waffle House in Indianapolis

Indianapolis [US], February 19 : One person was killed and 5 others sustained severe injuries following a shooting at a Waffle House in Indianapolis early Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Waffle House at approximately 12:40 a.m. ET and, upon arrival, found five people with gunshot wounds.

Those five victimsthree men in stable condition, one woman in stable condition and one woman in critical conditionwere transported via ambulances to area hospitals.

The woman in critical condition later died at the hospital, the police said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the woman's name once her next of kin has been notified.

Moreover, officers were also notified of a sixth gunshot victima man in critical conditionwho either took himself or was taken by someone else to a local hospital, according to police.

Preliminary information indicates the "incident started with a disturbance between two groups that escalated to gunfire," police said.

"It is not clear at this point if any of the people injured were also individuals who fired shots. That will be part of what detectives will attempt to determine," police said in a statement.

"Detectives are also working to review any video surveillance footage that may be available, as the business does have surveillance cameras."

Further details are awaited.

