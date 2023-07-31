US: 6 migrant workers injured in apparent intentional hit-and run in North Carolina

North Carolina [US], July 31 : Six migrant workers were on Sunday afternoon hit and injured by an SUV outside a North Carolina Walmart in what appears to be an “intentional assault”, CNN reported.

Authorities are now looking for the driver involved, the police said.

The incident happened after 1 pm outside the store in the city of Lincolnton, about 38 miles northwest of Charlotte, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

All six injured were taken to a local hospital with various injuries, the police said, adding that none of the injuries appeared life-threatening, as per CNN.

The driver involved in the incident was described by the police as “an older white male” who was driving an older model mid-size black SUV with a luggage rack.

The department didn’t provide details on the circumstances of the collision, or what led police to believe it may have been intentional.

“The motives of the suspect are still under investigation,” Lincolnton Police said on Facebook, as per CNN.

Police released surveillance images of a black SUV and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and its driver.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor