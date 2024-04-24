US: Aircraft transporting fuel crashes into frozen river in Alaska

Alaska [US], April 24 : A Douglas C-54 aircraft transporting fuel crashed into a frozen river shortly after takeoff on Tuesday in Fairbanks, Alaska, reported ABC News, citing the National Transportation Safety Board.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two people were on board the plane.

Moreover, the FAA is also investigating the incident, ABC News reported.

Preliminary information showed that the Part 91 fuel transport flight operated by Alaska Air Fuel crashed into the Tanana River after taking off from Fairbanks International Airport around 10 am local time, officials said.

"The aircraft slid into a steep hill on the bank of the river where it caught fire. No survivors have been located," the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Following the incident, the NTSB deployed agents to the incident scene and will recover the plane, the agency said reported ABC News.

Moreover, the airport, in its statement, said that it is cooperating with the investigation.

