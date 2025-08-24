US: Ambassador Kwatra discusses economic cooperation with American lawmakers, stresses "fair" trade ties

Washington DC [US], August 24 : Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra held productive and detailed discussions with American Congressmen Joe Courtney and Gabe Amo on economic cooperation, highlighting the need for "fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties."

The engagement comes amid ongoing tariff tensions over US President Donald Trump's imposition of additional tariffs on India due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

In a series of posts shared on X on Sunday (local time), Ambassador Kwatra said, "Had a detailed conversation with @RepJoeCourtney, Ranking Member of Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces. Thanked him for his support to our bilateral partnership. Highlighted our perspectives on trade and economic cooperation, including the need for fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties."

https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/1959466924032548999

In another post, he said, "Had a productive discussion with @RepGabeAmo , Vice Ranking Member of @HouseForeign . Thanked him for his support to the India-US bilateral partnership. Also shared perspectives on the importance of fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade engagements."

https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/1959441354196443370

Earlier on Friday (local time), Ambassador Kwatra also held talks with Michigan's Lawmaker Haley Stevens on India-US bilateral economic partnership amid economic concerns over US President Donald Trump's imposition of additional tariffs on India due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

Kwatra also apprised her of India's hydrocarbon purchases from the US.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a useful conversation with Haley Stevens, Ranking Member Research and Technology Subcommittee. We discussed the US-India bilateral economic partnership, including our fair and balanced trade engagement. Apprised her of India's significant hydrocarbon purchases from the U.S. as an important component of India's energy security. Thanked her for her steadfast support of the relationship."

Kwatra also held talks with Lawmaker Claudia Tenney on US-India bilateral relations. He highlighted India's hydrocarbon purchases and their impact on India's energy security.

In a post on X, he said, "Had an in-depth conversation with Claudia Tenney. We discussed US-India bilateral relations and the importance of fair and balanced trade ties. Highlighted India's growing hydrocarbon purchases from the US as an important component of India's energy security."

On Thursday (local time), in what is perhaps the sharpest attack on India regarding Russian oil purchase, the White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro claimed India was "perpetuating" the Ukraine War by purchasing discounted Russian crude oil.

Alleging that India has been acting as a "laundromat for the Kremlin," Peter Novarro said India's purchase is allowing Russia to fund its war efforts in Ukraine, while New Delhi is reaping profit from the transactions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor