US Ambassador Sergio Gor presents credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi [India], January 14 : President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday received credentials from Sergio Gor the US Ambassdor to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia. The President also recieved the credentials of the envoys of Trinidad and Tobago and Austria at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Dr Robert Zischg, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria; and Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States of America, at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Earlier, on Monday, Sergio Gor took oath the new US Ambassador at the US Embassy premises in the national capital. Sergio Gor will present his credentials to President of India this week.

Addressing the gathering at the Embassy, Gor said he attests Trump friendship with PM Modi as "real" and said that real friends can resolve their difference.

"I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real. The United States and India are bound, not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end," he said.

"It is great to be here as the United States' Ambassador. I come to this remarkable nation with profound respect and a clear mission: to take the partnership between our two nations to the next level. This is the intersection between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy. During my last dinner with him, President Trump recounted his last visit to India and also his great friendship with the great Prime Minister of India. I hope the President will be visiting us soon, hopefully in the next year or two. President Trump has a habit of calling at 2 in the morning, and with the time difference in New Delhi, it might work out pretty well," he added.

Gor emphasised the importance of the strategic relationship with India and said he intends to pursue an ambitious agenda

Gor is a prominent American businessman and political operative who has worked in multiple government organizations in the field of communications; he served as a Communication and Research Analyst for the Republican National Committee, Director of Outreach for Americans for Limited Government, Press Secretary for the Office of Representative Michele Bachmann, and Communications Director for Randy Forbes for Congress.

Gor graduated from The George Washington University and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and International Affairs in 2008.

