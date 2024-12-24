US: American Airlines resumes operations after "technical issue" grounds flights on Christmas Eve

Washington DC [US], December 24 : Following a "technical issue" that grounded all American Airlines flights during one of the busiest travel periods of the year on Tuesday (local time), the airline stated that it had resumed operations, with service being restored by 8 am ET today (6:30 pm IST), as reported by CNN.

According to CNN, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had lifted its nationwide ground stop order for all American flights after the airline requested the halt on Christmas Eve and further directed all enquiries to American Airlines for further details.

American Airlines issued an apology for the disruption, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to customers.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience," American Airlines said in a statement, as quoted by CNN.

According to CNN, travellers were informed of the issue early Tuesday morning and expressed frustration at the lack of updates at the gate.

Some passengers took to social media to complain about delays and flights returning to the gate, citing a software issue preventing weight and balance calculations, CNN reported.

Initially, American Airlines' stock dropped nearly 3 per cent in premarket trading but later rebounded, rising by 1 per cent after the issue was resolved.

