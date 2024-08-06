US: Amid West Asia tensions, Biden, Harris receive updates on threats by Iran, its proxies

Washington, DC [US], August 6 : US President Joe Biden on Tuesday stated that he has been briefed in the Situation Room on developments in West Asia, amid escalating tensions in the region.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also present during the discussions.

Due to the rise in tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the situation in West Asia continues to remain complicated.

"Earlier, @VP and I were briefed in the Situation Room on developments in the Middle East. We received updates on threats posed by Iran and its proxies, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, and preparations to support Israel should it be attacked again," Biden wrote on X.

"We also discussed the steps we are taking to defend our forces and respond to any attack against our personnel in a manner and place of our choosing," he further said.

US Central Command's General Michael Kurilla arrived in the region on Saturday amid preparations for a possible attack by Iran on Israel in response to the recent killings of senior Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, US-based news website Axios reported, citing two US officials.

General Kurilla's visit, which was planned before the recent escalation between Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah following the killing of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, is now seen as a strategic move, the news outlet said.

US and Israeli officials said they do not know whether Iran and Hezbollah will carry out a coordinated attack or operate separately. The officials said that they think that Iran and Hezbollah are still working on finalising their military plans and giving them approval at the political level.

On July 31, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Tehran. In a statement, the IRGC said that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their residence was hit in Tehran.

Haniyeh, who was based in Qatar was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian President-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in the Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday (local time). The IDF said Shukr was "responsible for the majority of Hezbollah's most advanced weaponry, including precise-guided missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, long-range rockets, and UAVs" and for the terror group's "force build-up, planning, and execution of terror attacks against the State of Israel," The Times of Israel reported.

On July 30, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his nation has delivered "crushing blows" to enemies in the last few days, CNN reported. He made the remarks hours after the deaths of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

