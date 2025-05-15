US announces $243.5 bn deals with Qatar

Washington, May 15 The US has announced deals totaling more than $243.5 billion with Qatar, calling the series of agreements with the Gulf Arab country will generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion.

The White House said in a press statement on Wednesday that Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a $96 billion agreement to sell Qatar Airways up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft powered by GE Aerospace engines.

The White House noted it is "Boeing's largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order".

"The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age," the White House said.

Trump has focused much of his energy on the trip in securing investment dollars, while praising Gulf states for seeking a deeper partnership with the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

American multinational technology-focused defence, intelligence, and infrastructure engineering firm Parson won 30 projects worth up to $97 billion in Qatar, while energy services company McDermott secured seven active projects worth $8.5 billion. Quantinuum finalised a joint venture agreement with Al Rabban Capital, a prominent Qatari company, to invest up to $1 billion in state-of-the-art quantum technologies and workforce development in the US, according to the press statement.

The US and Qatar also signed a series of defence cooperation agreements, including a $1 billion agreement with Raytheon for Qatar's acquisition of counter-drone capabilities and a nearly $2-billion agreement with General Atomics for Qatar's acquisition of the MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft system.

In addition, the two countries signed a statement of intent to further strengthen their security partnership, outlining more than $38 billion in potential investments including support for burden-sharing at Al Udeid Air Base and future defence capabilities related to air defence and maritime security.

Al Udeid Air Base is reportedly the largest US military base in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday landed in Doha, Qatar, on the second day of his Middle East tour after his visit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

In 2022, Qatar became the third country in the Gulf region, after Bahrain and Kuwait, to be designated a major non-NATO ally by the US.

