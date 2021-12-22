US approves possible USD 125 mln sale of 230 Javelin missiles to Lithuania
By ANI | Published: December 22, 2021 05:44 AM2021-12-22T05:44:04+5:302021-12-22T05:50:08+5:30
The United States approved a possible $125 million sale of 230 Javelin missiles to Lithuania, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Tuesday.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Lithuania of Javelin Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $125 million," the agency said in a press release. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
