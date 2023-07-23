US-based IT firm to provide jobs to 200 people in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, July 23 A US-based IT company that set up its office in Kerala will start its operations from Monday (July 24). The company will be providing direct employment to 200 people in the state.

Chief Executive Officer of 'Cloud Q' Yassar Hameed, in a press conference on Sunday, told mediapersons that the company would be setting up a centre in Kerala based on the opportunities in the state.

The CEO said that the company was interested in opening a new office in Kerala as the facilities provided in the state was good, including infrastructure.

Hameed said that the company was currently providing job opportunities to 600 people and Cloud Q was a leading IT solutions provider for several companies and industries in the US, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

The CEO also said that Cloud Q is one of the fastest growing companies of the US and added that the expertise acquired in high-end software and IT solutions will be made available in India also from the Thiruvananthapuram office.

The company's Chief Operating Officer, Michael Gogin, and the Chief Technical Officer, Niyas Ahmad were also present in the press meet.

