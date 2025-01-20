US: Biden issues pre-emptive pardons for Gen Milley, Fauci and Jan 6 panel members

Washington, DC [US], January 20 : US President Joe Biden on Monday issued pre-emptive pardons for General Mark Milley, Dr Anthony Fauci and members of Congress who served on the committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol as a shield against possible retaliatory action against them by his incoming successor, CNN reported.

The pardons issued by Biden in his final hours of presidency, amount to a stunning flex of presidential power that is unprecedented in recent presidential history. The pardons have been issued to protect several critics of US President-elect Donald Trump, including former Republican Representative Liz Cheney, whom Trump has pledged retribution against.

In a statement issued hours before he is set to welcome Trump to the White House for tea before attending his inauguration, Biden stated, "These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing."

"Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety and financial security of targeted individuals and their families," he noted.

In the final days of presidency, Biden had been weighing issuing the pardons, concerned Trump would seek to prosecute his critics after he assumes office, the CNN report said.

In a statement, Biden explained the reason behind his decision, saying "alarmingly, public servants have been subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation for faithfully discharging their duties."

The recipients of Biden's pardons have faced criticism from Trump and his allies. Anthony Fauci has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Disease for several years, including during the outbreak of COVID-19 in Trump's first presidency. General Mark Milley served as Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman during Trump's first term as US President and has called US President-elect a "fascist."

In his statement, Biden said that the pardons did not denote guilt. He wrote, "The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense. Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country," according to CNN.

Preemptive pardons on such a sweeping scale have never been issued previously. When President Gerald Ford pardoned his predecessor, the 37th US President Richard Nixon, he was facing a real threat of prosecution. However, none of those issued pardon by Biden appeared at risk of imminent legal action. However, Biden was of the view that the threat was real enough and protection was necessary, the report said.

In a statement to CNN, Milley said he and his family are grateful to Biden. He stated, "After forty-three years of faithful service in uniform to our nation, protecting and defending the Constitution, I do not wish to spend whatever remaining time the Lord grants me fighting those who unjustly might seek retribution for perceived slights." He added, "I do not want to put my family, my friends, and those with whom I served through the resulting distraction, expense, and anxiety."

