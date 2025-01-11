US: California Governor Newsom invites Trump to survey wildfire damage

California [US], January 11 : After US President-elect Donald Trump blamed him for the Los Angeles wildfires, California Governor Gavin Newsom invited the incoming president to visit the destruction site and meet the victims of the fire. The devastating wildfires in California have claimed 11 lives so far.

He also warned against politicising the disaster or spreading misinformation. In a letter and a post on X, Newsom highlighted the need for unity and collaboration during this time of tragedy, emphasising the importance of supporting affected communities.

In a post on X, Newsom wrote, "@realDonaldTrump, as you prepare to assume the presidency once more, I invite you to come to California. The hundreds of thousands of Americans - displaced from their homes and fearful for the future - deserve to see us all working together in their best interests, not politicising a human tragedy and spreading disinformation from the sidelines."

In the letter, Newsom wrote, "It was just six years ago that we toured the devastation of the Camp Fire in the town of Paradise, the deadliest wildfire in California's history. That day, you also visited the Woolsey Fire near Malibu, which took the lives of three residents and displaced tens of thousands. Now, California is again facing one of the most destructive fires in our history. On Tuesday, January 7, a massive windstorm hit Southern California, with hurricane-force gusts nearing 100 miles per hour in Los Angeles County. Southern California has seen virtually no rain this winter, and when those winds swept through the parched landscape, tiny ignitions became raging wildfires."

The letter added, "As you prepare to assume the presidency once more, I invite you to come to California again - to meet with the Americans affected by these fires, see the devastation firsthand, and join me and others in thanking the heroic firefighters and first responders who are putting their lives on the line. In the spirit of this great country, we must not politicise human tragedy or spread disinformation from the sidelines. Hundreds of thousands of Americans - displaced from their homes and fearful for the future- deserve to see all of us working in their best interests to ensure a fast recovery and rebuild."

The letter further said that the fires, including the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Lidia, Woodley, and Kenneth Fires, have devastated the Greater Los Angeles Area. Tens of thousands of acres have burned. Thousands have lost their homes and businesses. The loss and devastation are horrific.

The invitation comes as Trump blamed Newsom for the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area, and said that Newsom refused to sign the water restoration declaration that would have pumped more water to flow into California.

In a post shared on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, "Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way."

"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn't work!), but didn't care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, and no firefighting planes. A true disaster," he added.

