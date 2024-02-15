US calls for investigation of rigging allegations in Pakistan elections

Washington, DC [US], February 15 : The United States Department of State on Wednesday called for an investigation of rigging allegations in the Pakistan general results held on February 8.

"So we have called for those allegations to be investigated. We think that's appropriate step to take. That's - that is our response to questions of irregularities not just in Pakistan, but when we see them anywhere in the world," US State Department spokesperson, Mathew Miller said.

During the daily press briefing on Wednesday, he added, "We think that they're thoroughly investigated and resolved. And so that - we will continue to call for that. But at the same time, it's clear that the elections in Pakistan were competitive, and we look forward to working with the government, once it's formed, that the people of Pakistan elected."

Earlier, Miller had said the US was looking for timely completion of the vote count and the declaration of the results of Pakistan's general elections, adding that the polling on February 8 included "undue restrictions" on freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has nominated his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, for the position of Pakistan Prime Minister. He has nominated Maryam Nawaz for the post of Punjab Chief Minister, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb made the announcement on social media platform X. According to the statement, Nawaz Sharif thanked the people of Pakistan and leaders of all political parties who provided political support.

Polling for general elections in Pakistan concluded amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services, Dawn reported.

The voting process began at 8 am and continued till 5 pm. The Election Commission of Pakistan earlier said that exceptions would only be made for people already inside the polling station.

However, the polling is not being considered free and fair, as many allegations were levelled regarding the rigging and people being barred from voting.

In a major development, the Federal Interior Ministry this morning suspended mobile phone and internet services across Pakistan to maintain the law and order situation during the general elections.

Internet monitor Netblocks also said that the real-time data shows that internet blackouts are now in effect in "multiple regions of Pakistan in addition to mobile network disruptions," as reported by Dawn.

This development drew severe criticism from major political parties.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded the immediate restoration of mobile phone services across the country.

Women voters at a village of NA-20 in Swabi district were completely banned to cast vote, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The locals allegedly prohibited women from exercising their right to vote in Adeena village of Swabi district. According to reports, the election staff has been present at the polling station, while women voters are not being sighted.

In another incident, at least two children were killed in a blast near a polling station in Washbood Panjgur, as reported by ARY News.

