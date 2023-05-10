US calls for respect for democratic principles: White House on Imran Khan's arrest

Washington [US], May 10 : Reacting to the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States does not have a stance on one political candidate or party and called for respect for democratic principles.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was arrested as part of the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the Islamabad High Court to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

Rangers personnel driving a black Toyota Hilux Vigo took Imran Khan away to NAB Rawalpindi, Geo News reported.

He was taken into custody from the court premises by paramilitary forces. Leaders from Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have alleged that the police entered the court and dragged him outside.

The arrest comes a day after the country's powerful army had accused Imran Khan of levelling baseless allegations against a senior officer of the spy agency ISI.

His arrest follows months of political crisis and comes hours after the military rebuked the ex-international cricketer for alleging a senior officer had been involved in a plot to kill him. The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday termed Imran Khan's arrest as "legal," reported Geo News.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government. They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers held protests across the country after the arrest of Imran Khan. As per the Geo News report, PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

Imran Khan's supporters are holding protests against his arrest, have entered the compound of the army commanders' residence in Lahore.

