US Campus Protest: Many Injured as Violent Clashes Erupt at UCLA Between Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Israel Activists, Visuals Emerge

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 1, 2024 01:47 PM2024-05-01T13:47:36+5:302024-05-01T13:48:01+5:30

Multiple people were seriously injured in clashes that erupted between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters during a protest at the University of California in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. According to the reports, chaos broke out and escalated just before 11 p.m. as a crowd of demonstrators surrounded a pro-Palestinian encampment on the UCLA campus.

Videos shared on social media websites can be seen that multiple fights are breaking out between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protesters at UCLA in Los Angeles, California. 

Chaos Erupted at the UCLA Campus 

The reports say that pro-Israel protesters began blaring loud music earlier, followed by an air raid siren on loudspeakers. Also, Bear mace and fireworks have been fired into the Palestinian encampment, while pro-Palestine individuals have been throwing objects at people, including metal fencing.

Fireworks Fired Into Palestinian Encampment

Barricades at the Palestinian encampment are being torn down by pro-Israel forces. Serious injuries are being reported at this time as the situation is still developing. UCLA police say they are responding to the scene. 

