US charges China-based company for conspiring with Motorola employees to steal technology: Justice Dept

A China-based communications company recruited Motorola employees to steal their technology, the US Justice Department said on Monday.

"A telecommunications company conspired with former employees of Chicago-based Motorola Solutions Inc. to steal digital mobile radio technology developed by Motorola, according to an indictment unsealed today in federal court in Chicago," the Justice Department said in a statement on Monday (local time).

According to it, the indictment alleges that Chinese company Hytera Communications recruited and directed several Motorola employees to steal proprietary and trade secret information between 2007 and 2020, using the information to accelerate the development of their own digital mobile radio technology.

"The indictment alleges that China-based HYTERA COMMUNICATIONS CORP. LTD. recruited and hired Motorola Solutions employees and directed them to take proprietary and trade secret information from Motorola without authorization. The charges allege that while still employed at Motorola, some of the employees allegedly accessed the trade secret information from Motorola's internal database and sent multiple emails describing their intentions to use the technology at Hytera," the release said.

The 21-count indictment was partially unsealed today by court order in US District Court in Chicago. It charges Hytera with conspiracy to commit theft of trade secrets.

( With inputs from ANI )

