US, Chinese Officials Hold Over 12-Hour Meet in Bangkok: White House

The White House announced on Monday (January 30) that US and Chinese officials convened in Bangkok for discussions. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi engaged in more than 12 hours of meetings, according to the White House.

John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, relayed to reporters during a news conference that "Over the weekend, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held more than 12 hours of meetings in Bangkok with his counterpart from the People's Republic of China, Director Wang Yi," as reported by news agency PTI.

"Sullivan and Director Wang took stock of progress on key issues following the meeting between President (Joe) Biden and (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) back in November. Now, that includes discussing efforts to resume military-to-military communication, which has occurred; addressing artificial intelligence safety and risks; and advancing bilateral counter-narcotics cooperation," Kirby explained.

The launch of a working group on counter-narcotics is scheduled to commence Tuesday in Beijing, with the US delegation led by Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Jen Daskal. Kirby added, "The two sides also held constructive discussions on global and regional issues, including those related to Russia's war against Ukraine; the Middle East, of course; the DPRK; the South China Sea; and Burma. And they also discussed cross-Strait issues."

During a separate news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the engagement of the United States and other allies in dialogue with China on matters of mutual concern, such as climate change and arms control.