US condemns terror attack in Jerusalem that claimed 8 lives, calls it 'heinous'

The White House on Friday condemned the terror attack in a synagogue in Jerusalem that claimed 8 lives and left 10 people wounded and said that the US is shocked and saddened by the loss of life.

Addressing a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre termed the gun attack as 'heinous'. She said, "We strongly condemn the heinous terror attack that took place this evening at a synagogue in Jerusalem, and are shocked and saddened by the loss of life, including the killing of at least eight innocent victims. The attack tragically occurred on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the memory of those lost in the Holocaust is commemorated around the world."

The gun attack occurred around 8:15 pm (local time), near a synagogue on Neve Yaakov Street in Jerusalem. The paramedics reached the incident site right after the attack took place.

The United States will extend its full support to the government and people of Israel, Jean-Pierre added.

She further said that US President Joe Biden has directed his national security team to engage immediately with Israeli counterparts to offer all appropriate support in assisting the wounded and bringing the perpetrators of this horrible crime to justice, according to the White House Statement.

The US State Department on Friday also condemned the terror attack in Jerusalem "in the strongest terms."

"This is absolutely horrific," said US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel in a press briefing on Friday. "Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to those killed and injured in this heinous act of violence."

Patel also added by saying that there is no change to the schedule of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming trip to Egypt, Israel and the West Bank was expected.

The incident followed the deadly clashes in the refugee camp of Jenin on Thursday in which nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were killed by Israeli forces.

The raid that took place in the West Bank city took the overall toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces to 29 this year, according to CNN.

Separately on Thursday afternoon, a Palestinian man was killed in clashes with Israeli troops in the town of a-Ram, north of Jerusalem, the PA Health Ministry said.

( With inputs from ANI )

