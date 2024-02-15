US conducts 'self-defence' strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

Washington, DC [US], February 15 : The United States on Wednesday thwarted Houthi strikes against vessels in the Red Sea as it struck seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) in "self-defence" in the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The US CENTROM forces successfully conducted attacks against Houthi infrastructure and equipment between 1pm to 7.30 pm (Sanaa time).

In the attack, the US military forces targeted seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM), three mobile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and one explosive unmanned surface vessel (USV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

"Feb. 14 Summary of Red Sea activities On Feb. 14, between the hours of 1p.m. - 7:30p.m.(Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM), three mobile unmanned aerial vehicles(UAV), and one explosive unmanned surface vessel(USV) in Houthi controlled areas of Yemen, that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," CENTROM posted on X.

"CENTCOM identified these mobile missiles, UAVs, and USV in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined it presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region. These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," it added.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have been targeting these ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November as Israel carried out a ground offensive against the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis have said that they will not stop attacking until Israel ends the hostilities in Gaza.

Earlier last week, the US carried out fresh 'self-defence' strikes against multiple Houthi missiles that presented an "imminent threat" to the US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that it conducted strikes against two mobile unmanned surface vessels (USV), four mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and one mobile land attack cruise missile (LACM).

Earlier this month, the US and the UK launched air and surface strikes, which also included fighter jets, against Houthi sites in Yemen.

