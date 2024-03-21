US confident in passage of Ukraine aid despite Congressional delays

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 21 : During his inaugural visit to Kyiv since accompanying US President Joe Biden over a year ago, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed unwavering confidence in the eventual passage of additional military aid for Ukraine, despite prolonged blockage in Congress, CNN reported.

Standing alongside Andriy Yermak, the head of office for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sullivan conveyed optimism regarding bipartisan support in the US House of Representatives for an assistance package, though refrained from specifying a timeline for its approval.

He said, "We are confident we will get a strong bipartisan vote in the House for an assistance package for Ukraine and we will get that money out the door [...] It's already taken too long ... I'm not going to make predictions about exactly when this will get done."

Although the US Senate had previously greenlit a supplemental bill unlocking USD 60 billion in military aid for Ukraine, House Speaker Mike Johnson had withheld it from a floor vote. Discussions in Capitol Hill now revolve around the possibility of securing at least partial aid through a loan, potentially garnering support from House Republicans, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, political impasse in Washington coincided with significant battlefield advancements by Russia, including the seizure of the industrial town of Avdiivka, intensively targeted by Russian forces for months.

Despite these challenges, Sullivan reassured Ukraine not to lose faith in the US, affirming ongoing support efforts spearheaded by President Biden. He affirmed, "You should believe in the United States ... We have provided enormous support and we will continue to do so every day and every way we know how."

During his visit, Sullivan engaged in discussions with President Zelenskyy, emphasising the urgent necessity for Congress to pass the aid bill, as conveyed by National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson.

Yermak echoed Sullivan's sentiments, acknowledging President Biden's relentless efforts to secure funding while emphasising the absence of disagreements between Washington and Kyiv. He urged sceptics to visit Ukraine, witness the resilience of its people, and embrace their unwavering commitment to righteousness, stating, "See our people, hear them, and feel the energy. We are on the side of good."

Sullivan's trip followed the recent announcement by the White House of an additional USD300 million in military aid, the first such allocation this year. President Biden, albeit acknowledging it as "not nearly enough," attributed the funding to unanticipated cost savings at the Department of Defence, according to CNN.

Regarding future weapons transfers, particularly the potential inclusion of longer-range ATACMs capable of reaching up to 300 kilometers, Sullivan remained noncommittal. He disclosed that constructive discussions had transpired regarding the requisite capabilities for Ukraine, avoiding specifics on the inclusion of the advanced missile systems.

While the US initiated the supply of an older, shorter-range version of ATACMs in the latter half of the previous year, Ukraine had long sought these systems since the onset of the conflict. Recent speculations suggest deliberations within the Biden administration concerning providing Ukraine with a more advanced variant, extending its reach into Crimea, the territory illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor