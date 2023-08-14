US congressional delegation visits Western Naval Command headquarters in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Two members of the United States Congressional delegation visited the Mumbai headquarters of Western Naval Command, the sword arm of the Indian Navy said on Monday.

The delegation included Representatives RO Khanna and Deborah Ross accompanied by Vikram Krishnamoorthy, Under Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, India.

According to a statement released by the Indian Navy, the delegation interacted with Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, AVSM, NM, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command (WNC) and other Flag and senior officers of the Command.

During their visit, the delegation was given a presentation on the roles, responsibilities and activities of WNC and a tour of the indigenous destroyer INS Kochi. The delegation also visited Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., where they were apprised of the indigenous ship-building capabilities of MDL.

"India and US are parties to the annually conducted Maritime Security Dialogue and India - US Naval cooperation has grown substantially over the last two decades. The relationship between the two navies is spread over a wide canvas, which includes the annual bilateral exercise 'Malabar', multilateral exercise 'RIMPAC', high-level delegation visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) and goodwill visits by naval ships. Both navies are committed to ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and therefore cooperation in the maritime domain is the most enduring and key facet of engagement between the two countries," the statement read.

"The current visit by the US Congressional delegation contributes to improving understanding and strengthening the relationship between the two countries," it added.

Notably, Khanna and Michael Waltz, who are co-chairs of the House India caucus are all set to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from Red Fort on Independence Day.

Earlier, Khanna met actors Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher.

Expressing his excitement over his meeting with Bachchan, Khanna shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "It was an absolute honor to meet with @SrBachchanBachan. He was proud about India’s journey since independence linked with his own life & of the Indian American community. He presented me with a book by his father who knew my grandfather."

On Friday, Ro Khanna and Deborah Ross visited veteran actor Anupam Kher’s acting school in Mumbai.

