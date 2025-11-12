US Congresswoman extends condolences over Delhi blast, says closely monitoring situation

Washington, Nov 12 US Congress member Sydney Kamlager-Dove has extended her condolences to the victims of the blast near Red Fort in Delhi, saying "her heart goes out to all those affected".

In a statement to IANS on Tuesday (local time), Kamlager-Dove said, "My heart goes out to all those affected by the explosion at Delhi's Red Fort and I extend my sincerest condolences to those who lost loved ones."

The Democratic Congresswoman from California also added that she is monitoring the situation and the ongoing investigations.

"I will continue to closely monitor developments as law enforcement investigates and more details emerge," she told IANS.

At least eight people were killed and 20 were injured when a car exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening (Indian time).

The US State Department had also said that it's "closely monitoring the situation" and "stand ready to provide consular assistance".

In an exclusive response to IANS, a State Department Spokesperson said, "We are aware of the explosion near Red Fort in Delhi. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand ready to provide consular assistance."

In a separate post on X, the State Department Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs wrote, "Our hearts are with those affected by the terrible explosion in New Delhi. We continue to closely monitor the situation. Our sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."

The blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car at 6:52 p.m. on Monday near the Red Fort Metro Station, leaving mangled bodies and damaged cars scattered in the busy area.

This incident also came after police busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits in Faridabad and seized 2,900 kg of explosives and a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Police also announced that over the past few days, they have arrested two J&K doctors, Adil Ahmad Rather and Muzammil, who were linked to these terror outfits, which, according to the sources, panicked the module and led to the blast.

Investigators believe the blast may have occurred after one of the suspects, Dr Umar Mohhamad, panicked while transporting the explosives, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured that "our investigative agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy."

"All those responsible will be brought to justice," he added.

On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with senior officials and instructed them to "hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident".

"Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies," Shah posted on X.

