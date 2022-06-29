US: Death toll of migrants found inside sweltering tractor-trailer in Texas rises to 51
The death toll of migrants inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, has risen to 51, while others have been found in sweltering conditions, a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson said.
"These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies."
