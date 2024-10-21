US Defence Secretary arrives in Kyiv on fourth Ukraine visit

Kyiv, Oct 21 US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv on Monday, a visit that he said underscores Washington's commitment to provide Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russia.

"I'm back in Ukraine for the fourth time as Secretary of Defense, demonstrating that the United States, alongside the international community, continues to stand by Ukraine," Lloyd posted on X after his arrival in Kyiv on Monday morning.

During his engagements, he is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian leaders and reiterate the support of the United States for Ukraine's "fight for freedom",

"At the conclusion of his visit, the Secretary will deliver a speech that will highlight how Ukraine has skillfully fought back against Putin's war of choice, US commitment to ensuring Ukraine's armed forces have the battlefield capabilities they need, and why Ukraine's fight matters for US security," Sabrina Singh, the US Defence Department's Deputy Press Secretary, said in a statement.

Singh mentioned that, since April 2022, Lloyd has convened the Ukraine Defence Contact Group on a near monthly basis—a coalition of some 50 countries from around the globe determined to help Ukraine.

"Together, the nations of the UDCG have provided billions of dollars of security assistance for Ukraine—and helped pave the way to build the future force and the industrial base that will enable Ukraine to deter Russian aggression into the future," Singh stated.

Last week, Lloyd had reaffirmed the US and NATO's long-term commitment to a free and sovereign Ukraine, asserting that Washington is determined to stand by Ukraine for the long haul.

"Like countries of goodwill around the world, our NATO allies continue to stand up for Ukraine's sovereignty and self-defence," Austin said a day after NATO's defence ministerial meeting in Brussels that addressed Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

