US Defence Secy Austin, Estonian Minister Pevkur discuss NATO strength and support for Ukraine

Washington [United States], July 24 : United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III met with Estonian Minister of Defence Hanno Pevkur at the Pentagon on Tuesday to discuss regional and bilateral issues.

Their discussions included enhancing NATO's defence capabilities and the need for continued joint exercises to boost efficiency between the military forces of both nations.

Secretary Austin and Minister Pevkur discussed the importance of continuing NATO Alliance unity and countering Russian aggression in Ukraine, according to a press release from the US Department of Defence.

Austin shared on X, "Superb meeting with steadfast Baltic Ally, @MoD_Estonia @Hanno Pevkur and I reaffirmed our ironclad commitment to NATO's credible deterrence and defence and our continued support for Ukraine. #WeAreNATO."

The two leaders discussed several key topics, including strengthening NATO's credible deterrence and defence, the need for continued joint exercises to increase interoperability and efficiencies between military forces, the US continued persistent rotational presence in the Baltics, increased defence production to support Ukraine and replenish Allied munitions and equipment stocks, and outcomes from the Washington NATO Summit.

Defence Minister Pevkur also highlighted his nation's commitment to defence spending with more than three per cent of Estonia's GDP dedicated to defence and host nation support for Allied forces, the release added.

The US Secretary of Defence praised Estonia's steadfast commitment and many contributions to the Alliance and continued support for Ukraine.

Both leaders committed to continuing to work closely together to ensure the continued defence credibility and security of NATO's Eastern Flank.

