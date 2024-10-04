US Defence Secy discusses battle dynamics with Ukraine's Defence Min

Washington DC [US], October 4 : US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said on Friday that he discussed battlefield dynamics with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Austin said that he also discussed US President Joe Biden's recent meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a post on X, he said, "Today, I spoke with Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss battlefield dynamics and the outcomes of Biden's recent meeting with Zelenskyy. The United States, together with more than 50 Allies and partners, will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs to defend its freedom and sovereign territory."

Earlier on September 27, Zelenskyy met with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the details of Ukraine's Victory Plan amid the ongoing war with Russia.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the support of the United States, highlighting that the two nations have stood together since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "During the meeting with President Joe Biden, I presented the Victory Plan to him. We discussed details to strengthen the plan, coordinated our positions, views, and approaches, and tasked our teams with holding consultations on the next steps."

The meeting at the White House came after the US announced a new package of weapons and nearly USD 8 billion in aid for Ukraine.

"We deeply appreciate that Ukraine and the United States have stood side by side since the very beginning of the Russian invasion. Your determination is incredibly important for us to prevail," the post added.

Meanwhile, President Biden took to his X handle to express solidarity with Ukraine. He also stated that Ukraine will emerge victorious in the war against Russia.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Today, President Zelenskyy and I sat down again to discuss strengthening Ukraine's position on the battlefield and helping Ukraine rebuild stronger than before. Two things are clear: Ukraine will win this war. And the US will continue to stand by them every step of the way."

