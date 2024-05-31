US Defence Secy expresses concern over PLA aggression around Taiwan Strait in meeting with Chinese counterpart in Singapore

Singapore, May 31 : US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III met with his Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun on Friday in Singapore and expressed concern regarding the recent provocative activities by China's People's Liberation Army around the Taiwan Strait.

During their meeting on the margins of the Shangri-La Dialogue, the US Defence Secy reiterated that China should not use Taiwan's political transition as a pretext for coercive measures, the US Defence Department said in a press release.

Shangri-La Dialogue is a platform for government officials, business leaders, and security experts to discuss pressing regional security concerns.

The US defense secretary underscored that the United States remains committed to its longstanding one-China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three US-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances. He also reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"The Secretary made clear that the United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate safely and responsibly wherever international law allows," the release added.

He underscored the importance of respect for high seas freedom of navigation guaranteed under international law, especially in the South China Sea. He also discussed Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine and China's role in supporting Russia's defence industrial base.

Following this, he also discussed US-China defence relations, as well as regional and global security issues.

Secretary Austin emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of military-to-military communication between the United States and China.

Secretary Austin reaffirmed the announcement by President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November 2023 that both sides will resume telephone conversations between theatre commanders in the coming months, and the Secretary welcomed plans to convene a crisis-communications working group by the end of the year.

The Secretary also expressed concerns about recent provocations from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), including its direct contributions to Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine.

Today's meeting follows the Secretary's April 16 video teleconference call with the Admiral. Department officials will continue active discussions with their PRC counterparts about future engagements between defence and military officials at multiple levels.

Days after Lai Ching-te was sworn in as Taiwan's President on May 20, China launched two-day-long military drills on May 23, surrounding Taiwan in what it called "punishment" for so-called "separatist acts," CNN reported.

Lai's inauguration speech, in which he urged China to end its intimidation of Taiwan. In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as Taiwan's President, Lai Ching-te, called on Beijing to stop intimidating the island nation, over which China continues to make its claim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor