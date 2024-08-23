US Defense Secretary Austin reaffirms commitment to Israel's safety amid border tensions with Lebanon

Washington DC [United States], August 23 : Amid ongoing exchanges of fire on the Israel-Lebanon border, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III during talks with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant reaffirmed that the United States remains committed to Israel's security.

Sharing a post on his X handle, Austin said, "I called Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant yesterday to discuss continued exchanges of fire on the Israel-Lebanon border and the risk of escalation from Iran, Lebanese Hizballah, and Iran-backed terrorist groups across the Middle East."

He further said, "I confirmed the United States commitment to Israel's security and shared that the United States is well postured across the region to defend Israel and protect US personnel and facilities."

The US Defense Secretary also highlighted that discussions included efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and achieve the release of all hostages. "Minister Gallant and I also discussed progress towards securing a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages, and I underscored the importance of finalizing a deal," the post added.

On Thursday, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell that had launched rockets into the area of Zerait in Israel, operating in a building in the area of Chihine in southern Lebanon. Israel fighter jets attacked the building where the terrorist squad was operating.

In additional attacks, Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked a military structure used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Kfarkela area in southern Lebanon, alongside artillery strikes to remove a threat in the areas of Ayta al-Sha'ab and Alma al-Sha'ab.

On Tuesday also, the IDF reported that an Israel Air Force aircraft attacked the area in Reshish in southern Lebanon and killed two terrorists on the southern front of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

Also, forces from the Mountain Brigade in the IDF's Northern Command attacked with a tank Hezbollah terrorists, who were in an observation post near the Mount Dov area.

In addition, IDF forces attacked Hezbollah military structures in the Chihine and Aalma El Chaeb areas alongside an anti-tank post in the Ayta ash Shab area.

